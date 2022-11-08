F1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds

GPFans Staff

Tuesday 8 November 2022 14:46

Two races to go and both championships are wrapped up but plenty of excitement still to come as F1 heads to Brazil for the final sprint weekend of the year.

Qualifying will be held on Friday with a 100km sprint on Saturday determining the grid for Sunday's grand prix proper. ' Max Verstappen will be out to add to his record-breaking haul of 14 wins in a single season, with the Dutchman and his Red Bull team seemingly unbeatable on current form.

São Paulo Grand Prix: Race Hub

F1 SÃO PAULO GRAND PRIX START TIME

FRIDAY - First practice: 12:30 local time [15:30 GMT; 10:30 EDT]

FRIDAY - Qualifying: 16:00 local time [19:00 GMT; 14:00 EDT]

SATURDAY - Second practice: 12:30 local time [15:30 GMT; 10:30 EDT]

SATURDAY - Sprint: 16:30 local time [19:30 GMT; 14:30 EDT]

SUNDAY - Grand Prix: 15:00 local time [18:00 GMT; 13:00 EDT]

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 2022 F1 SÃO PAULO GP?

Every session of the weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports' dedicated F1 channel in the UK. Customers who subscribe to Sky Sports F1 can also watch all the action on the move thanks to the Sky Go app.

Alternatively, you can purchase a NOW TV Day Pass for just £9.99 to watch all of Sky Sports' coverage on your smart TV, mobile device, tablet or computer.

On Channel 4, only the British and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are being shown in full on free-to-air television in the UK this year. Highlights of all other races will be shown in a 'prime-time' slot on C4.

In the US, ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing fans Stateside.

Friday's practice sessions will be available on ESPNU whilst all the action from Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App.

ABC will show free-to-air coverage of the US and Mexico Grands Prix, although this coverage only covers the races.

In Australia, all sessions from each weekend of the year will be broadcast live on subscription service Fox Sports or through its Kayo streaming service.

Nine Network offers a free alternative, showing highlights of all 22 races as well as the Australian Grand Prix live.

In Canada, qualifying and the race will be aired live in English on subscription channel TSN, which pulls in coverage from Sky Sports in the UK. The TSN GO app allows fans in Canada to watch F1 on the move.

French-language coverage is available on RDS to subscribers, which will air qualifying and the race live. You can download RDS GO if you are out and about.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 2022 SÃO PAULO GP ON F1 TV PRO?

F1 TV Pro, with exclusive camera angles and live coverage of every session, is available to fans in multiple territories.

Check F1's official website to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your location. You will need to pay a fee to subscribe, rates vary depending on locations.

F1 TV Pro is available on most PC operating systems, as well as many mainstream tablet and mobile providers – for a list of all suitable devices, click here.

ODDS FOR THE F1 SÃO PAULO GP

Max Verstappen - 8/15

Lewis Hamilton - 5/1

Charles Leclerc - 6/1

George Russell - 11/1

Sergio Perez - 12/1

Carlos Sainz - 20/1

Fernando Alonso - 150/1

Lando Norris - 250/1

Esteban Ocon - 500/1

Daniel Ricciardo - 500/1

Valtteri Bottas - 750/1

Pierre Gasly - 750/1

Sebastian Vettel - 1000/1

Lance Stroll - 1000/1

Yuki Tsunoda - 1500/1

Guanyu Zhou - 1500/1

Alex Albon - 1500/1

Mck Schumacher - 2000/1

Kevin Magnussen - 2000/1

Nicholas Latifi - 3000/1

[William Hill - Odds correct at time of writing]

GPFans' F1 SÃO PAULO GP PREDICTION

Mercedes was back on form in Mexico City last time out but was still not strong enough to bring an end to Red Bull's dominance.

It is impossible to see the RB18 continuing its strength around Interlagos, with Verstappen likely to add a 15th win of the season.

But the sprint format could throw up surprises, perhaps in the form of an unlikely podium from either McLaren or Alpine.

Ferrari has to improve on its performance from two weeks ago, with the battle for second down to a 40-point gap over Mercedes.

For us, though, Verstappen takes our choice.