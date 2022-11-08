Hamilton reveals Mercedes "vulnerability" inspiring renewed F1 title mission

Ian Parkes

Lewis Hamilton claims he has been inspired by Mercedes "vulnerability" this season which is driving him on to continue in F1 and reclaim both championships.

After eight years of domination of the sport, Mercedes has been forced to take a back seat this year and look on as Max Verstappen and Red Bull have convincingly clinched the drivers' and constructors' titles.

With two races remaining, Hamilton is also faced with the prospect of not winning a grand prix in a season for the first time in his 16-campaign career, ending what would be a proud record.

But the 37-year-old feels he has also discovered a new side to the team, one born from the adversity faced by the entire organisation over the past nine months.

"We obviously have a championship we need to get back and I love that mission and challenge as a team," said Hamilton.

"Every single person that is back here, over in the garage, has given up so much time in their lives on the road year after year after year.

"This one has been really challenging for us all but it has been beautiful to see the journey everyone individually has gone on

"But also collectively how we have gelled together, pulled up close to each other, been more open and them showing more of their vulnerability more often. That has been a really interesting process. I am grateful to be a part of it.

"I can't wait until the time we get back to success, when we finally get that win, get that championship. It is going to make all these tough moments worthwhile."

Hamilton knows when he will stop

It is part of the reason why Hamilton is poised to sign a new contract over the winter that is likely to take him into his 40s.

As far as he is concerned, the thirst for success remains unquenchable at present.

"If we had a year like last year and we had a year competing at the front, who knows where I would be," added Hamilton.

"It is just that each year you have to ask yourself if you are willing to give as much or more than you did when you first started.

"Are you willing to give up all your time to prepare and train and work with the team to deliver?

"If there is ever a moment when I am arriving and I am just coasting along, then that is when I personally don't belong here and don't deserve the position here and that's when I should stop.

"I question myself whether I am able to do that and the answer is yes."