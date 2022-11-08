Russell issues Las Vegas concern to F1 rivals

Welcome to GPFans

George Russell has expressed concern next year's Las Vegas Grand Pix may not live up to the hype for the F1 drivers but believes it will at least prove a draw for the fans.

Russell helped kickstart the promotion of F1's own event over the weekend in the Nevada city as the sport geared up for its return for the first time in 41 years next season.

Russell was joined by Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, as well as Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Williams driver and team principal Alex Albon and Jost Capito, along with Haas team boss Guenther Steiner.

Russell took part in a demonstration run along the Strip, which forms part of the 17-turn, 6.1km circuit that has been slightly revised since it was originally revealed in March.

The grand prix will be the third in the United States next season, joining Austin and Miami on a record-breaking 24-race calendar.

Russell, however, feels the high-speed track may not be to the liking of the drivers, but is confident it will deliver what is required to keep fans entertained.

“I think it’s super exciting, this race,” said Russell. “It’s wild already. This time next year is going to be crazy. I can’t wait for it."

Cautiously, Russell added: “I don’t think this is going to be the most exciting one to drive.

"But for you guys watching, I feel like this race is designed for good racing, for overtakes and entertainment.

"And I think the Sunday [race starts 10pm Saturday night] for us is going to be super-exciting. But to be honest, I don’t really care as long as we’re at the front.”

