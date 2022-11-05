Welcome to GPFans

Red Bull concern for "hugely worrying" leak as Hammer Time source revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 rivals will fear "big reputational consequences" after Red Bull penalty - Wolff
Ricciardo not ruling out NASCAR switch
F1 dream almost derailed by IndyCar chance - Sargeant
Mateschitz "shock" still reverberating - Tost
Sauber reveal "impossible" future without Audi "game-changer"
F1 warned six teams will breach budget cap this year
Hamilton reveals 'Hammer Time' origin
Red Bull to follow up "extremely upsetting" accusations
F1 handed Verstappen warning as Steiner blasts critics - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 LIVE - Red Bull hit Las Vegas casino in bizarre F1 clip
Hamilton surprises boss in "James Bond-like" off-road test
F1 finally ready to consider credible 11th-team entry
Red Bull "negative publicity" a "long-term" deterrent for F1 rivals
Christian Horner has confirmed Red Bull is committed to pursuing the accusations made against the team by its rivals with regard to the budget cap breach. Read more...

Hamilton reveals 'Hammer Time' origin

Lewis Hamilton has explained the origin of the phrase 'Hammer Time' that has often been used to spur on the Mercedes driver at key moments across a grand prix weekend. Read more...

F1 warned six teams will breach budget cap this year

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has warned that six F1 teams are in danger of breaching the budget cap for this year. Read more...

Ricciardo not ruling out NASCAR switch

Daniel Ricciardo is not definitively ruling out a switch to NASCAR at some point in the future as he plots his racing career beyond the end of this season. Read more...

F1 rivals will fear "big reputational consequences" after Red Bull penalty - Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes no F1 team will risk breaching the budget cap in future after witnessing the "big reputational consequences" suffered by Red Bull. Read more...

Sauber reveal "impossible" future without Audi "game-changer"

Fred Vasseur believes it would have been impossible for Sauber to have continued in F1 as an independent team if Audi had not come on board. Read more...

