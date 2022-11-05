Ricciardo not ruling out NASCAR switch

Ian Parkes

Daniel Ricciardo is not definitively ruling out a switch to NASCAR at some point in the future as he plots his racing career beyond the end of this season.

Ricciardo will not be on the F1 grid next year after McLaren cut short his contract by a season following a disappointing two campaigns with the Woking-based team.

It seems almost certain Ricciardo will take up a reserve role in 2023 in a bid to keep his face and name in F1 ahead of a hoped-for racing return the following year.

Despite Ricciardo's love for the United States, and the affection in which he is held in return, he claims a move to NASCAR may materialise one day - just not yet.

"The truth is that I wouldn’t completely rule it out," said Ricciardo. "It’s not a definitive no.

"The ovals are close to definitively saying no, but some road course stuff in NASCAR or something, I wouldn’t completely rule it out.

“I know I’m not getting any younger but I would still say not yet."

Insisting he still has more to offer F1, the Australian added: "It’s really that I still have my sights set on F1 and staying in F1, albeit with some time off next year.

"So I’m probably, also personally, not ready to commit to exploring that.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a cool fairytale kind of thing of racing in America. I know I would love all of it.

"But I feel like in this paddock I feel very American. If I go into a NASCAR paddock, I’m the least American person there is.

“It’s funny. We’ll see.”