F1 warned six teams will breach budget cap this year

Ian Parkes

Saturday 5 November 2022 09:00

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has warned that six F1 teams are in danger of breaching the budget cap for this year.

The newly crowned constructors' champions became the first to break the financial regulations that came into force last season by £1.864million, or 1.6 percent of the £118m cap.

That resulted in the recent imposition of a $7million fine and a 10 percent reduction in its wind tunnel and CFD programme over the next 12 months which is due to impact the development of next year's car.

Horner believes the FIA's Cost Cap Administration has "set a precedent for 2022" with its punishment, which could have major ramifications if his claims are proven to be correct with regard to the potential number of guilty teams for this year.

"The danger for 2022 is there could be six teams in breach of the cap," said Horner. "Energy prices have been exponential. Thankfully we've been protected.

"There is that chance that several teams, many of which have stated during Formula 1 Commission meetings, will break the cap this year.

"I do not believe we will break the cap in 2022

"But these penalties have set a precedent for the future. So if you get 10 percent for a 0.37 percent breach, what is a five percent breach going to be worth?"

Horner's 0.37 percent claim refers to the CCA noting that had Red Bull correctly filed tax documentation, it would only have breached the cap by £432,652 or 0.37 percent.

"The FIA have set a precedent with us to what amounts to a 0.37 percent overspend," added Horner.

"So the FIA has taken a firm and aggressive stance on that to demonstrate they will take any breach severely."