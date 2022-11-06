Hamilton 'desperation' as budget cap wound motivates Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Mercedes has revealed Lewis Hamilton was 'shocked" earlier this season in finding himself an also-ran in the F1 title race after being a serial winner for so long. Read more...
Red Bull fuelled for 2023 by budget cap grievance
Christian Horner claims the recent budget cap punishment has fanned the flames of motivation for every member of staff at Red Bull. Read more...
F1 set to implement winter shutdown
Formula 1 is set to implement a mandatory winter shutdown to combat the effects of the ever-expanding calendar. Read more...
F1 dismiss "casino whale" prices for Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 has dismissed concerns regular fans will be priced out of the market for next year's highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix. Read more...
Ricciardo calls for changes to deliver "head space" for F1 drivers
Daniel Ricciardo has called on F1 and the FIA to implement change in the wake of drivers being harassed in the paddock across the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend. Read more...