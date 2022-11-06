Ricciardo calls for changes to deliver "head space" for F1 drivers

Ian Parkes

Sunday 6 November 2022 12:00

Daniel Ricciardo has called on F1 and the FIA to implement change in the wake of drivers being harassed in the paddock across the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend.

Access to the paddock is no longer as strict as it once was, with fans able to buy their way into was used to be one of the most exclusive domains in sport.

At the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, it meant the drivers found themselves jostled and chased for autographs and selfies as they made their way from the team building to the garage and vice versa.

It could be argued such behaviour is distracting for the drivers, particularly ahead of qualifying and the race when full focus is required

"When you're about to get into the car, that’s a sensitive moment," said McLaren driver Ricciardo.

"The thing as well is that people forget, this isn’t an ordinary sport. We’re not just - I don’t want to say another sport because it sounds like I’m disrespecting it.

"But we’re jumping in cars and going at the speeds we go and we require a certain amount of commitment, concentration, and that kind of stuff. That’s just the truth.

"Especially the fact as well that it’s not an ordinary sport, there needs to be some distance before the time that we go into the car and compete.

“It could even be there’s a little bit of an off-limits interval of 15, 20 minutes before the session starts, that there’s some form of guideline that this is a moment where the drivers are kept to themselves.

“Again, I don’t want to come up with solutions on the spot but we do need to get in a certain head space to get behind the wheel of these cars.

"I think having some distance around those crucial moments could be helpful.”