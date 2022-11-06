Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
F1 set to implement winter shutdown
Mercedes concern for "worse sport" over F1 blanket problem
Gasly adamant he is not dangerous as race ban looms
Ricciardo calls for changes to deliver "head space" for F1 drivers
Leclerc reveals "re-zero" process to get through mentally difficult year
F1 dismiss "casino whale" prices for Las Vegas Grand Prix
3
Red Bull fuelled for 2023 by budget cap grievance
4
Mercedes reveal Hamilton "shock" at radical title hopes switch
Red Bull concern for "hugely worrying" leak as Hammer Time source revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 rivals will fear "big reputational consequences" after Red Bull penalty - Wolff
Ricciardo not ruling out NASCAR switch
F1 dream almost derailed by IndyCar chance - Sargeant
Mateschitz "shock" still reverberating - Tost
Sauber reveal "impossible" future without Audi "game-changer"
F1 set to implement winter shutdown

F1 set to implement winter shutdown

F1 News

F1 set to implement winter shutdown

F1 set to implement winter shutdown

Formula 1 is set to implement a mandatory winter shutdown to combat the effects of the ever-expanding calendar.

For several years now, F1 has operated an enforced two-break during August, with the factories shut and senior personnel not allowed to work on matters pertaining to the sport.

From next winter, at the culmination of what will be a record-breaking 24-race season - although question marks surround a return to China in April - F1 is due to undergo a similar break as to its summer holiday.

GPFans understands for 2023 the break would commence on Saturday, December 23, and run through to Monday, January 2.

At present, teams only take two days off over the Christmas and new year period - Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

The matter has been discussed by the Sporting Advisory Committee, and while it has not been confirmed or approved, the understanding is it has strong support from the teams, with the hope that it will be pushed through in due course.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “We might introduce a [winter] shutdown in the coming year. Not everyone is in agreement but I very much hope we can do that for our staff.

“Having the two weeks in August is definitely welcome but on the other side, there are many people who work flat out between Christmas and the new year.

“For the race team, a winter break is positive.”

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer added: "The way I look at it, we’re doing more and more races, and if you don’t force shutdowns then people work through because it’s a strategic advantage.

“So if you remove that advantage, so everyone takes that period off, then it’s good for all of us.

"At the moment, there’s usually only a two-day shutdown - Christmas and New Year’s Eve - so if you don’t force that then you don’t get any time off.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x