F1 set to implement winter shutdown

Ian Parkes

Sunday 6 November 2022 16:30

Formula 1 is set to implement a mandatory winter shutdown to combat the effects of the ever-expanding calendar.

For several years now, F1 has operated an enforced two-break during August, with the factories shut and senior personnel not allowed to work on matters pertaining to the sport.

From next winter, at the culmination of what will be a record-breaking 24-race season - although question marks surround a return to China in April - F1 is due to undergo a similar break as to its summer holiday.

GPFans understands for 2023 the break would commence on Saturday, December 23, and run through to Monday, January 2.

At present, teams only take two days off over the Christmas and new year period - Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

The matter has been discussed by the Sporting Advisory Committee, and while it has not been confirmed or approved, the understanding is it has strong support from the teams, with the hope that it will be pushed through in due course.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “We might introduce a [winter] shutdown in the coming year. Not everyone is in agreement but I very much hope we can do that for our staff.

“Having the two weeks in August is definitely welcome but on the other side, there are many people who work flat out between Christmas and the new year.

“For the race team, a winter break is positive.”

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer added: "The way I look at it, we’re doing more and more races, and if you don’t force shutdowns then people work through because it’s a strategic advantage.

“So if you remove that advantage, so everyone takes that period off, then it’s good for all of us.

"At the moment, there’s usually only a two-day shutdown - Christmas and New Year’s Eve - so if you don’t force that then you don’t get any time off.”