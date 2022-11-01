Hamilton laughs off Alonso as Verstappen Sky boycott triggers reaction - GPFans F1 Recap

Welcome to GPFans

1
Ocon bites back after Alonso Alpine accusation
Russell rues costly Hamilton tussle
Mercedes awarded prestigious engineering trophy
Mercedes awarded prestigious engineering trophy
3
Ricciardo refuses full blame in Tsunoda incident
Ferrari struggles surpass power unit compromise
Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe
Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe
2
Perez insists "intense" Mexican fans harmless despite safety fears
Perez insists "intense" Mexican fans harmless despite safety fears
21
F1 LIVE - Hulkenberg "optimistic" over F1 return
1
Colombia pushing for 10-year F1 deal after Domenicali visit
3
Wolff in "no doubt" over "greatest racing driver" Hamilton success outside F1
GPFans Staff

Lewis Hamilton has conceded Fernando Alonso's suggestion that his F1 world championships carry less value than Max Verstappen's made him "giggle".Read more...

F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott

The furore over Max Verstappen's decision to boycott Sky Sports F1 continued long after the Mexico City Grand Prix, but how did social media react? Read more...

Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos

Red Bull team principal Chrisitan Horner has hailed the "unbelievable" Mexico City Grand Prix crowds despite conceding fears that he would leave the podium in only his underpants. Read more...

Colombia pushing for 10-year F1 deal after Domenicali visit

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has visited Colombia as the country attempts to join the bustling calendar. Read more...

Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver

Aston Martin has announced the signing of Stoffel Vandoorne as test and reserve driver for next season. Read more...

