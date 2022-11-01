Hamilton laughs off Alonso as Verstappen Sky boycott triggers reaction - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Tuesday 1 November 2022 22:30

Lewis Hamilton has conceded Fernando Alonso's suggestion that his F1 world championships carry less value than Max Verstappen's made him "giggle". Read more...

F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott

The furore over Max Verstappen's decision to boycott Sky Sports F1 continued long after the Mexico City Grand Prix, but how did social media react? Read more...

Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos

Red Bull team principal Chrisitan Horner has hailed the "unbelievable" Mexico City Grand Prix crowds despite conceding fears that he would leave the podium in only his underpants. Read more...

Colombia pushing for 10-year F1 deal after Domenicali visit

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has visited Colombia as the country attempts to join the bustling calendar. Read more...

Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver