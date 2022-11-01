Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 1 November 2022 08:16

Aston Martin has announced the signing of Stoffel Vandoorne as test and reserve driver for next season.

The former McLaren driver will join the Silverstone-based team and share duties alongside F2 champion and academy member Felipe Drugovich.

Vandoorne has 41 races of experience in F1 under his belt having driven for McLaren between 2016 and 2018, before going on to become world champion in the all-electric Formula E championship with Mercedes.

The Belgian has moved to DS Penske for the new series after the Silver Arrows' withdrawal from the championship, and as such Vandoorne has now shifted to the Aston Martin F1 camp for the future.

“It is incredibly exciting to be stepping into a reserve driver role in Formula 1 and I’m delighted to be doing it with Aston Martin," said Vandoorne.

"I’ve watched with great interest how the team has developed and expanded operationally, and I know how incredibly determined it is to make progress in every area.

"Joining Fernando [Alonso], who I already know from my Formula 1 racing career, and Lance, to help them develop and improve next year’s car will be a terrific job, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and reward, of working together with the whole organisation at Silverstone.”

As part of his role, Vandoorne will undertake an intensive simulation and development programme at the team’s Silverstone factory.

Team principal Mike Krack added: “Stoffel has all the capabilities we need for this new and expanded role within the team: he is fast, analytical, hard-working and a fantastic team player, and will fit perfectly into our growing organisation, working alongside our other test driver, Felipe Drugovich.

"The whole team is hugely motivated for next year, and the appointment of Stoffel, alongside Fernando, Lance and Felipe, gives extra depth to our fantastic driver line-up.

"This will be a significant role for Stoffel, and we will be reliant on him to work hard with both our track and simulation and engineering teams to improve our performance for 2023 and beyond.”