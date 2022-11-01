F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott

Ronan Murphy

The furore over Max Verstappen's decision to boycott Sky Sports F1 continued long after the Mexico City Grand Prix and looks like it will be a talking point for the remainder of the season.

The two-time World Champion, and his team Red Bull, refused to take part in any interviews conducted by Sky or their sister stations after reporter Ted Kravitz claimed that Lewis Hamilton was 'robbed' of the 2021 world title.

Verstappen explained his decision to boycott the station, telling reporters "this year it has been a constant digging, being disrespectful and particularly one particular person."

However, many social media users believe that Kravitz was right, particularly as the FIA acknowledged that "human error" was responsible for the controversial end to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Some fans demanded an apology from Kravitz and other Twitter users even accused him of deliberately stirring up hate against Verstappen.

The hashtag #ThankYouTed was trending on Twitter, while his detractors were disappointed to see the reporter's Instagram page flooded with negative replies and abuse.

Reading Ted Kravitz’s comment in full and there’s nothing wrong with it. He didn’t say Lewis was robbed by Max. He said he was robbed - and he was, by Michael Masi. The FIA has concluded Masi’s decision that day was wrong - therefore Lewis was robbed. Max needs to accept this. — Sophie Barley (@SophieBarley) October 30, 2022

Ted Kravitz is only saying what the FIA have said. Hamilton WAS robbed of the 2021 title after a human error. The FIA literally said that. Red Bull DID breach the cost cap. These are things that are absolutely objectively true. When did saying true things become 'having bias'? — Spanners (@SpannersReady) October 30, 2022

Sky need to make Ted Kravitz apologise for his comments before they lose the rights to a World Champion. It’s utterly appalling to hear those comments. It was out of Max’s control in Abu Dhabi and to undermine his achievements is crazy, like why. Max is not a villain. — BennettGames | RECORD BREAKER! (@LucyFormula) October 30, 2022

Sky seriously need to have a word with Ted Kravitz because it’s actually mad what he’s doing, he’s become so unprofessional. He’s well entitled to his opinion but he’s just being nasty at this point. It’s not even about being impartial, he’s just stirring up bare hate — Lewis (@lewllo_) October 29, 2022

ted kravitz needs a raise and a knighthood for his work for the betterment of society #ThankYouTed — kd🚀(ted kravitz fan) (@pireIli) October 30, 2022