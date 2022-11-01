F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott

Welcome to GPFans

The furore over Max Verstappen's decision to boycott Sky Sports F1 continued long after the Mexico City Grand Prix and looks like it will be a talking point for the remainder of the season.

The two-time World Champion, and his team Red Bull, refused to take part in any interviews conducted by Sky or their sister stations after reporter Ted Kravitz claimed that Lewis Hamilton was 'robbed' of the 2021 world title.

Verstappen explained his decision to boycott the station, telling reporters "this year it has been a constant digging, being disrespectful and particularly one particular person."

However, many social media users believe that Kravitz was right, particularly as the FIA acknowledged that "human error" was responsible for the controversial end to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Some fans demanded an apology from Kravitz and other Twitter users even accused him of deliberately stirring up hate against Verstappen.

The hashtag #ThankYouTed was trending on Twitter, while his detractors were disappointed to see the reporter's Instagram page flooded with negative replies and abuse.

