Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos

F1 News

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Red Bull team principal Chrisitan Horner has hailed the "unbelievable" Mexico City Grand Prix crowds despite conceding fears that he would leave the podium in only his underpants.

Fan behaviour within the paddock was questioned during last weekend's Mexican event with Lando Norris among those calling for the drivers to be better respected.

Pierre Gasly also reported fans walking into the AlphaTauri garage to take photos and gather autographs.

READ: Norris urges F1 to kick out rude fans amid Mexico concerns

The atmosphere below the podium was equally raucous on Sunday and after watching Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez collect silverware for finishing first and third, Horner said: “The crowds here have been unbelievable.

"The support for Max in the Netherlands is impressive, but I tell you what, they have competition with the Mexicans because, at one point, I feared for my life in front of the podium and actually whether I would come out with a team shirt.

“The support for the team, for Checo, for Formula 1 – it’s amazing to have a crowd as vocal and as passionate as we’re seeing and it creates a phenomenal atmosphere.”

Although Horner's comments were in jest, he was then asked if F1 should be doing more to limit safety concerns given the views expressed by teams and drivers across the weekend.

“I think there are always lessons that you can learn and I think the level of interest and the enthusiasm that there is, it’s unprecedented here," he added.

"I was just thankful I’d got a few guys around me, mechanics, otherwise I’d have come out in my underpants.”

