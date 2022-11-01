Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 1 November 2022 06:00

Lewis Hamilton has conceded Fernando Alonso's suggestion that his F1 world championships carry less value than Max Verstappen's made him "giggle".

The Alpine driver made the comments in an interview with De Telegraaf, stating that because Hamilton only had to battle team-mates for six of his seven titles that they were devalued compared to Dutchman Verstappen's two triumphs.

Alonso and Hamilton have a checkered past, with the pair team-mates for the Briton's rookie season in the sport with McLaren.

That partnership ended in acrimony after a falling out at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Spaniard Alonso leaving at the end of the season - although both have suggested the leadership from then-team principal Ron Dennis was the root cause.

Tempers flared at the Belgian Grand Prix earlier this season after the duo collided at Les Combes on the opening lap, Alonso claiming over team radio that Hamilton 'only knew how to drive when at the front'.

The latest comments were downplayed by Alonso, who tweeted to suggest his comments were misinterpreted.

But Hamilton bit back, posting a picture of him standing above Alonso on a podium when they were McLaren team-mates and captioning his post with a simple thumbs-up emoji.

Asked for his thoughts on the matter after finishing second at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Hamilton replied: "I gave you [my thoughts], that's my thumbs up.

"I don't really have a lot to say about it.

"It does make me giggle a little bit to be honest, but I have tried to be really respectful over the years and for example, when you've ever asked me about who has been the better driver for me I've always tried to give praise.

"But it's definitely interesting to see the comments that are made, but it doesn't really matter.

"So that's why I just kind of put the thumbs up."