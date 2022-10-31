Welcome to GPFans

Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
GPFans Staff

Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull's boycott of Sky Sports F1 and its German and Italian affiliates was down to "derogatory" comments aimed at Max Verstappen and his F1 championship successes.Read more...

Verstappen demands end to 'damaging, toxic keyboard warriors'

Max Verstappen has urged social media platforms to find a way of stopping toxic, damaging "keyboard warriors". Read more...

Hamilton demands social media crack down on "toxic" abuse

Lewis Hamilton has suggested people "get off" social media unless platforms act to crack down on abusive trolls. Read more...

Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'

Mattia Binotto has questioned why F1 critics are not reacting to Mercedes' strategy 'mistake' at the Mexico City Grand Prix in the same manner as they would have if Ferrari had been at fault. Read more...

Angry Alonso put out of his misery by Alpine engine blow up

A frustrated Fernando Alonso has insisted it was better for him that his Alpine's Renault engine "blew up" to put him out of his Mexico City Grand Prix misery. Read more...

