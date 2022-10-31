Verstappen demands end to 'damaging, toxic keyboard warriors'

Ewan Gale

Monday 31 October 2022 07:05

Max Verstappen has urged social media platforms to find a way of stopping toxic, damaging "keyboard warriors".

F1 has seen a rise in popularity across the past five years since Liberty Media took the helm, with increased fan engagement a huge driver in the rise of the sport.

Fans are closer to the competitors, with Netflix docuseries 'Drive to Survive' allowing a connection to be formed between supporter and driver.

But with growth comes the negativity of increased abuse, with social media a hive of activity for toxic 'followers' that either spread hate directed at drivers, teams or other users who dare express a humble opinion.

In particular, Verstappen fans and Lewis Hamilton supporters continue to clash over the results of last year's championship, where the Dutchman won his maiden title under controversial circumstances.

Whilst booing has been present at races and directed to each driver on numerous occasions, the worst of the abuse has been kept for social media.

After boycotting Sky Sports' TV offering at the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend for comments made by its presenting team, Verstappen suggested its divisive coverage was fuelling the venom.

Addressing social media hate, Red Bull's two-time champion said: "It is just the sport is more popular so more people are watching and more people are writing.

"It is just that.

"It is not great that they are allowed to write these kinds of things so I hope we can come up with an algorithm that stops people from being keyboard warriors.

"These people will never come up to you and say these kinds of things to your face.

"It is just because they are sitting in front of their desks or whatever at home, being upset or being frustrated and they can write whatever they want because the platform allows you to.

"That can be really damaging and hurtful to some people and that is not how it should be."