Hamilton demands social media crack down on "toxic" abuse

F1 News

13 comments

Lewis Hamilton has suggested people "get off" social media unless platforms act to crack down on abusive trolls.

F1's rapid surge in popularity has seen emotions heighten on social media, with last year's titanic battle between the Mercedes driver and Max Verstappen a particular focal point.

Passionate comments that went beyond acceptability were sent by trolls on social media, with Max Verstappen claiming the reporting of this year's events by Sky Sports F1 has only served to increase the toxicity.

In July, F1 reacted to the abuse by launching the 'Drive it Out' campaign, with a video featuring all 20 drivers, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

It is pinned to the top of the sport's feeds as a reminder such behaviour is unacceptable.

But with social media platforms continuing not to act to prevent abuse, Hamilton has suggested it could be time to turn away from such outlets.

"Social media is getting more and more toxic as the years go on," said the Mercedes driver. "We should all probably get off it ultimately.

"Mental health is such a prominent thing right now. I know so many people are reading their comments and what people say and it is hurtful.

"Fortunately, I don't read that stuff but the media platforms definitely need to do more, particularly for young kids and women.

"But at the moment, they're not doing that so I think this will just continue."

