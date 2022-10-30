Leclerc hints at 'risk taking' in Perez pride battle

Sam Hall

Sunday 30 October 2022 08:15

Charles Leclerc has suggested he and Sergio Perez can take "more risks" in battling over the final three races given the season-defining stakes.

Just two points separate the Ferrari and Red Bull rivals in their fight for second in the drivers' standings behind champion Max Verstappen.

Whilst it was Ayrton Senna who once said that 'second was the first of the losers', for Leclerc and Perez there is still pride at stake in finishing as championship runner-up.

Asked if the pair will be able to keep the on-track battles clean in the closing three races, Leclerc said: "I don't think it will change.

"Obviously, if there's an opportunity, I'll go for it, as Checo will go for it. It’s always been the case.

"The closer we get to the [end of the] season, the fewer the opportunities, so you have to make the difference.

"But we also know that we are fighting each other, so we can take maybe a bit more risks when we fight each other. That's what makes it exciting.

"I'm sure we won't give any margin on track but I'm looking forward to it."

Perez hails 'aggressive but fair' Leclerc

Perez and Leclerc have battled one another in each of the last three races, with the duo finishing one ahead of the other in the classification.

Like his rival, the Mexican driver sees no reason why their on-track relationship should change.

"In general with Charles, the fighting has been good," said Perez.

"It's always, really close, really tight. And you know that Charles will be aggressive, always, but always fair.

"It’s something I don't believe he will change, no matter how we get into Abu Dhabi, what difference will it make because he is like that? And I don't see that changing.

"I also feel like, from my side, I'm also fair. So I don't expect that to change."