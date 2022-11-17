F1 2023 confirmed driver line-ups

GPFans Staff

And then there were none.

Nico Hulkenberg has completed the F1 grid for 2023 after signing for Haas in place of Mick Schumacher for the coming season.

There does, however, remain an asterisk on the participation of rookie Logan Sargeant at Williams, with the driver still needing to acquire the relevant points to secure his FIA super licence in the Abu Dhabi F2 season finale.

With all 20 seats finally spoken for, here are the talents you can look forward to following next term!

Confirmed 2023 driver line-up

Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton [deal through to the end of 2023]; George Russell [signed 'a long-term deal' last September]

Red Bull - Max Verstappen [deal through to the end of 2028]; Sergio Perez [deal through to the end of 2024]

Ferrari - Charles Leclerc [deal through to the end of 2024]; Carlos Sainz [deal through to the end of 2024]

McLaren - Lando Norris [deal through to the end of 2025]; Oscar Piastri [deal through to the end of 2024]

Alpine - Esteban Ocon [deal through to the end of 2024], Pierre Gasly [announced on a multi-year deal]

AlphaTauri - Nyck De Vries [announced only for 2023], Yuki Tsunoda [deal through to end of 2023]

Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso [signed a 'multi-year' deal starting in 2023], Lance Stroll [deal through to the end of 2023]

Williams - Alex Albon [deal through to the end of 2023]; Logan Sargeant [deal through to the end of 2023]

Alfa Romeo - Valtteri Bottas [deal through to the end of 2023]; Zhou Guanyu [deal through to the end of 2023]

Haas - Kevin Magnussen [deal through to the end of 2023]; Nico Hulkenberg [deal through to the end of 2023]