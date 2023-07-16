Top Sky F1 Pundit suggests HIDDEN clauses within Ricciardo return

Shay Rogers

Daniel Ricciardo’s sensational Formula 1 return has been the talk of the paddock this week, as Red Bull confirmed a loan deal with Alpha Tauri to take the driver, following an impressive run at a Pirelli tyre test.

The Australian driver, who agreed to leave the sport at the end of last year, never seemed too excited by the prospect of a drive for a backmarker team.

However, the Hungarian Grand Prix will give him the chance to go up against the impressive Yuki Tsunoda and help give Red Bull a benchmark against his true pace. The outcome will likely decide the second Red Bull seat beyond 2025.

Brundle: It surprised me

Speaking to Sky Sports News about the deal, Brundle revealed his initial shock at the news, as Ricciardo returns to the sport just a matter of months after leaving it.

He said: “I'm really pleased to see him back, but just my honest reaction was, 'wow. Daniel's going to do that, is he?' It surprised me.

“Daniel's always talked about he's lost his mojo and he needs to get his enthusiasm back, and so I didn't think he'd take that, unless there's another deal that goes with it, a 'you do this and then down the road we'll do that'.”

There are many fans and teams alike that will be excited for the Aussies’ return this weekend, including Martin Brundle, with his beaming smile helping to light up the paddock every day.

Daniel Ricciardo has returned to Formula 1 with the AlphaTauri team after leaving McLaren last year

He added: “My overriding feeling here is Formula One feels a better place when Daniel Ricciardo's on the grid, and I hated seeing him having to loiter around all weekend."

If Brundle’s thesis that there could be more on the table for Ricciardo if he performs well is correct, then expect to see a resurgent fightback from him for the rest of the season, as he fights to return to Red Bull full-time.

