F1 fans given chance to try out KEY piece of Red Bull tech

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 13 July 2023 18:57

Red Bull has collaborated with Memento Exclusives and Smartech to bring its RB18 show car simulator to an installation at Selfridges department store in London.

The simulator will become the main attraction at ‘The Track’, an installation designed to create an immersive experience for people to discover the world of F1.

Memento Exclusives, the sports memorabilia specialist, worked with concept retailer Smartech to build the installation.

The simulator offers an immersive experience for F1 fans

The simulator was launched earlier in 2023, in partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, and recreates the 2022 championship-winning RB18 race car driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

It is available in two editions – Champions Edition and Race Edition – with the former featuring a full front wing. Customers also have a choice of Verstappen or Perez livery.

Verstappen is public about his passion for esports and sim racing. In February, he signed a contract with EA Sports to 'create content across the EA Sports portfolio', and the logo is featured on the chin of his crash helmet for the season.

At the time, he said: "Whether it’s playing games with my friends or staying competitive when away from the track, EA Sports has always been a big part of my life."

Perez, who struggled during the recent British Grand Prix during qualifying sessions, said he would be using a simulator almost as soon as the race was over to resolve the issue.

He said at the time: “I’ll start working tomorrow in the simulator to try to fix the Saturday issues because the race pace is there, I just need to start at the front. It’s been difficult to manage the crosswinds, lack of temperature mostly when the car is low on fuel.” The installation is expected to be open for the next two months. Memento Exclusives CEO Barry Gough said the simulator ‘has already taken 2023 by storm’.

Fans can choose between Sergio Perez or Max Verstappen livery

He added: “We worked with Smartech in 2022 to bring one of our incredible show cars to Selfridges for a show-stopping installation, and we are delighted to be returning to the popular department store with one of our simulators – which has already taken 2023 by storm.

“To be able to showcase this exceptional product in one of the world’s most well known stores is incredible, and we can’t wait for customers to get to see it up close.”

Smartech cofounder Nathalie Bernce said of the move: "The Oracle Red Bull Racing simulator is a unique addition to our line-up and we're excited to provide people an opportunity to feel the magic of F1, first hand."

