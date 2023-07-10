Perez set to take DRASTIC action to solve qualifying woes

Joe Ellis

Monday 10 July 2023 08:42

Sergio Perez will not take the upcoming week off to relax, as he is set for simulator shifts at Red Bull.

The Mexican was knocked out of qualifying before Q3 for the fifth successive race in tricky conditions on Saturday, leaving him an uphill battle on Sunday.

He battled back to sixth in the race, passing both ailing Ferraris, but his deficit to race winner Max Verstappen is now at 99 points.

In an attempt to solve his qualifying woes, Perez revealed he would be straight into the simulator at Milton Keynes on Monday.

Sergio Perez's race pace is impressive, but he leaves himself too much to do by qualifying near the back

Perez: Very difficult to manage

“It was difficult, at the beginning mostly, but in the end managed to get a positive result," Perez told Fox Sports MX after the race.

“I think I stepped on a debris on the first lap and that made me lose a couple positions, also, we pit a couple laps before the safety car so that affected the final position in the comeback.”

“Well, this (qualifying) wasn’t a problem at the start of the year, we just have to focus on a better and more stable adjustment. It’s been very difficult to manage the car during shifting conditions.

“I’ll start working tomorrow in the simulator to try to fix the Saturday issues because the race pace is there, I just need to start at the front. It’s been difficult to manage the crosswinds, lack of temperature mostly when the car is low on fuel.”

