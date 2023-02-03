Ewan Gale

Friday 3 February 2023 14:44 - Updated: 14:47

Max Verstappen has signed a deal with gaming giant EA Sports ahead of the new season.

The two-time world champion will collaborate with the company to 'create content across the EA Sports portfolio', whilst the logo will be featured on the chin of his crash helmet.

EA Sports, through its acquisition of Codemasters, is the developer behind the official F1 game series, with other titles in its portfolio including the World Rally Championship and FIFA.

Senior vice president of brand for EA, Andrea Hopelain, said: "Max is a tenacious competitor and true champion who shares a deep love of games and play.

“As he races into Formula 1 history, we are excited to collaborate with him as one of the best athletes in the world to bring more fans together through our EA Sports experiences.”

EA 'big part' of Verstappen's life

Red Bull driver Verstappen added: “Whether it’s playing games with my friends or staying competitive when away from the track, EA Sports has always been a big part of my life.

“EA Sports is an icon for so many millions of fans, and I’m proud to represent them for the 2023 season.”

