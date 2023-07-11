Horner hosts 'half the F1 grid' at his house for star-studded barbecue

Shay Rogers

Tuesday 11 July 2023 12:47

Following Saturday’s mixed qualifying session, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner invited the grid to his Oxfordshire home for a barbecue, with “about half the grid” accepting his offer.

Luckily, Saturday's thunderstorms had cleared by the time the drivers arrived, otherwise Red Bull would've been tasting disappointment for the first time this season.

It is believed that Lando Norris attended the get together, as rumours begin to circulate about a potential opening alongside Max Verstappen in 2025.

Horner enjoys the lighter side of life

Speaking to media, including GPFans, after Sunday’s British Grand Prix, Horner reflected on the events of both the race and the previous evenings’ gathering.

He said: “You saw that he [Verstappen] enjoyed racing with Lando today. There was a lot of respect between the two. He's a racer, he loves to race.

“I had all the drivers at my house for a barbecue last night and then you immediately see that they immediately start talking about the moments on the track, what happened here and there, even about what happened in Formula 3 or in karting.”

When asked if all 20 drivers on the grid had turned up, Horner replied: “No, no, about half the grid.”

Reportedly, the majority of Red Bull contracted drivers were in attendance.

Just four weeks prior, it appears that the Brit was brushing up on his cooking skills, as he made this barbeque themed post on Instagram, reaching nearly 400,000 likes.

With Red Bull expected to bring further upgrades to the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, expect to see them maintain and possibly extend their advantage on track as they bid to become the first team in history to win every race in a season.

