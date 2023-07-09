Sainz and 'baby' Gasly FEUD spills over ON AIR after British GP

Joe Ellis

There could be a rivalry brewing in the F1 paddock after the British Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly enjoyed a fierce battle late in the race at Silverstone with the Alpine driver overtaking around the outside of Luffield, only for Sainz to force his way back through into Copse.

Gasly wasn't overly pleased with the Spaniard's move, however, and approached him in the media pen after his race was ended early by Lance Stroll after contact at Club.

The Aston Martin driver went too deep into Vale, tried to keep the place but slid wide and damaged the Alpine's suspension.

The French team suffered a double DNF after Esteban Ocon retired due to a hydraulics leak.

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari could not deliver on their Friday pace, scoring just three points across both cars

Sainz: Poor baby

Gasly went up to Sainz in the media pen while the Ferrari ace was giving an interview to DAZN in Spain.

Sainz: “If I had entered into pits and got soft tires, I would have…”

Gasly came up behind him, tapped him on the shoulder and shouted: “Don’t treat me like that Carlos!”

Sainz laughed it off: “Oh poor baby.”

No punishment was given to Sainz for what looked like a fair but firm move despite Gasly's displeasure.

