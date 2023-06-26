Madrid to get first taste of F1 as Grand Prix talks persist

Joe Ellis

Monday 26 June 2023 15:57

Madrid will get its first taste of F1 in July when Sergio Perez drives a Red Bull RB7 in a demo run.

The reigning champions of F1 regularly take their V8 machine around the world to show off the world of F1 to the masses and this is their latest escapade.

Madrid is keen to get itself a Grand Prix in the coming years with talks very much ongoing between the Spanish capital and F1.

Perez, a two-time winner in 2023 already, is a favourite with the Spanish fans and is likely to attract a large crowd between the Puerta de Alcalá, the Metropolis building, Cibeles and a section of Paseo Recoletos where the demo run will take place.

As well as Perez and the F1 car, Extreme E's Cristina Gutierrez and the 'Drift Brothers' will also be putting on a show for fans in Madrid.

READ MORE: Madrid allowed to KEEP 'tremendous' F1 exhibition amid Grand Prix rumours

Tensions in Spain?

F1 already has a Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya but Stefano Domenicali and F1 want more.

Fernando Alonso's resurgence with Aston Martin has seen fandom in Spain grow exponentially and that has seen bosses keen to take advantage.

The Barcelona circuit still has a contract for several years to host an F1 race and the sport is seemingly happy to hold two races in Spain each year in the meantime.

But that's only if Madrid can finalise a deal to get on the calendar in the first place which is far from done and dusted.

READ MORE: Who is Kelly Piquet? Girlfriend of Max Verstappen and F1 royalty