Perez suffers ANOTHER blow as driver rankings released

Shay Rogers

Sunday 25 June 2023 22:57

Another disappointing weekend for Sergio Perez has seen him fall down the official F1 Power Rankings ladder yet again, dropping to eighth place overall with a disappointing average score of just 6.9/10.

The Red Bull driver failed to make Q3 for a third consecutive weekend, while his teammate Max Verstappen led his 200th consecutive lap on his way to yet another victory.

The Dutchman received a 9.6/10 for his efforts, taking his season average up to 9.1/10 and helping him to retain a 0.4 point lead over second placed Fernando Alonso.

The Aston Martin driver himself had a good weekend, assisting an upgraded Aston Martin to another podium, and receiving a score of 9.0/10 in the process.

Perfect ten for Albon

Another team with a heavily upgraded car was Williams, who secured their best finish of the year with seventh.

Alex Albon's performance was of particular note, due to how long the Thai driver had to defend from much faster cars behind.

His score of 10/10 propels him to fifth in the standings for the season so far.

"It was not just his battling performance on Sunday that caught the eye," the panel said. "It was his brave call to switch to the soft tyres first in Q2.

"That decision set him up to start higher up the grid, and he absolutely made it count, in truly impressive fashion."

Both McLaren drivers found themselves in the top ten after impressive showings, despite failing to make the points in the race, but remain outside the top ten overall for the season.

The complete top ten for the Canadian Grand Prix are as follows:

1. Alex Albon - 10.0 2. Max Verstappen - 9.6 3. Fernando Alonso - 9.0 4. Lewis Hamilton - 8.8 5. Esteban Ocon - 7.6 6. Charles Leclerc - 7.4 7. Carlos Sainz - 7.2 8. Valtteri Bottas - 7.0 9. Lando Norris - 6.8 10. Oscar Piastri - 6.2

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators