FIA set to make MAJOR change to race weekends

Thursday 22 June 2023 17:57 - Updated: 19:21

The FIA is considering a major shakeup to the F1 calendar, including holding certain races on Saturday and adding the China Grand Prix back to the calendar.

The FIA General Assembly, held in Cordoba, has met to discuss the future of the sport. F1 owners Liberty Media have shown signs of wanting to modernise the calendar, already altering the sprint race format to include a special sprint qualifying session.

Another idea discussed was the return of the Chinese race to the calendar.

Racing around Ramadan

In recent days, the FIA General Assembly discussed the concept of moving races held in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to Saturday rather than Sunday to account for the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

Currently, races are held on a Sunday. During Ramadan, a month of fasting for the Muslim community which usually occurs between March and April, races may be held on a Saturday to accommodate for this.

A proposed altered season would start on March 2 in Bahrain and continue on March 9 in Saudi Arabia, with both races on Saturday.

China’s resurgence

There is a possibility that the Chinese Grand Prix could rejoin the F1 calendar as early as next year.

The Japanese Grand Prix date may also be changed so that the races are consecutive, which would be more logical for transport logistics and would be better for the environment.

The season could include the Asian races after Saudi Arabia, with Suzuka holding the fourth appointment on April 7 and a Shanghai race on April 21.

Traditional races at risk

Much has been said about the future of traditional races, even iconic locations like Monaco.

Although Monte Carlo seems to have held onto its spot for now, the Belgian Grand Prix’s future has not been decided, with the potential for it to alternate with Zandvoort in the Netherlands.

Stefano Domenicali has denied that these changes neglect the sport’s roots, telling the Beyond the Grid podcast: “I‘m laughing when I hear people that are saying Formula 1 is not respecting historical races. It’s absolutely the other way around.

“For sure it’s very important that the historical races have their own personality.

“What we want is to use this incredible moment, where Formula 1 is growing, to make sure that everyone is doing the right thing. It’s a matter of understanding that the world is evolving.”

