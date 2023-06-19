Ricciardo hints why Red Bull chose Adrian Newey to go on Canada podium

Dan McCarthy

Monday 19 June 2023 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo says "old school" Adrian Newey is an F1 "guru" after Red Bull won their 100th race in Canada on Sunday.

It was another lights-to-flag triumph for Max Verstappen as he eased to victory at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve for his sixth win in eight races so far in 2023.

He is 69 points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and it appears as though Red Bull are set to dominate this year and roar to a thrid straight title success unless there is a dramatic shift.

At the heart of this success has been chief engineer and designer Adrian Newey who has been with the team almost from day one after joining in 2006.

A winning trio of Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Adrian Newey

He is widely heralded as one of the most important figures in F1 as well as being one of the most creative and innovative car designers.

Speaking to actor and comedian Will Arnett during a live watch along of the Canadian Grand Prix on Sky Sports, Ricciardo opened up on his relationship with Newey, saying he is a master of his craft despite having old-school tendencies.

“He's been such a fundamental part of the team," said the former Red Bull driver who is now with the team as a test driver. "100 victories today so he's the man. I still go into his office. He has sketches. He's so old school but he's ultimate in design and he's an F1 guru.

Newey accompanied Verstappen on the top step of the podium and Ricciardo says it was fitting he should be up there on the occasion of their 100th F1 win.

“Any member of the team can go up and Christian will make the call for each race. It's fitting for Adrian to go up after a race like this.”

