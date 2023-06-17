Chris Deeley

Charles Leclerc has hit out at Ferrari's tactical mistakes after a second shambolic qualifying session in a row for the single-lap specialist.

The Monegasque driver dropped out before the final qualifying shootout for the second race in a row, setting himself up in a provisional 11th place after a rain-affected session in Montreal.

Leclerc was clearly furious with his team after the session, screaming "COME ON!" at his team over the radio while claiming they gave him 'not ready' tyres.

Leclerc: It's been several times now

He also spoke to Diego Mejia on Fox Sports Premium MX after his elimination, and insisted that he would have to talk to his team before knowing what truly went wrong.

"Well, we complicated ourselves," he said, when asked about the tyres. "I will be talking to the team cause it’s been several times now that we’ve been on the wrong side of the tyre strategy."

His team-mate Carlos Sainz made it through to Q3 but could be penalised for impeding other drivers in the session, compounding a difficult weekend for the Prancing Horse.

"Like I told you, I will discuss all this with the team," he said when pressed on any adjustments for Sunday's race. "It was a completely disappointing Saturday."

