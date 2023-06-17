'What the f**k?' - Gasly FURIOUS with Q1 elimination as Sainz penalty looms

Shay Rogers

Pierre Gasly will start tomorrow's Canadian Grand Prix from 17th place after his last lap in Q1 was ruined by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at the final corner.

The Ferrari driver has been at the centre of multiple incidents throughout the day, including holding up Williams' Alex Albon twice at the same place.

Gasly, who sits inside the top ten of the drivers' championship, now finds himself in an uphill battle to achieve points in Sunday's race.

After the incident occurred, the Frenchman fumed over his radio as he said "Should be banned for such a thing, I'm coming at 300, what the f**k are they doing?"

Szafnauer laments 'terrible' incident

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal of the Alpine team was less than pleased by Sainz's actions, as he was left wondering what could've been for Gasly.

"It’s ridiculous in a word. Just terrible. I think Pierre would have been P6 and now he’s out in Q1."

According to pitlane reporter Diego Mejia of Fox Sports Mexico, it is almost guaranteed that the Ferrari driver will take a penalty as a result of their poor communication in Q1.

"Stewards have announced they will investigate the incident between Sainz and Gasly. It is most likely he will get - at least a 3 place penalty for tomorrow's grid, because this is a repetitive incident with Sainz.

"We could see how upset was Gasly on the radio broadcast, and he is right, he was coming in at 300km/h and Sainz was just sitting in the corner..."

It is expected that tomorrow's race will be dry, meaning that Sainz will have to be creative as he fights his way back through the field on the streets of Montreal.

