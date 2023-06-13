Rosberg blames HAMILTON for Verstappen retirement talk

Dan McCarthy

Tuesday 13 June 2023 16:57

Nico Rosberg has claimed that Lewis Hamilton is the man to blame for rumours emerging surrounding Max Verstappen's retirement.

The Dutch ace is looking to win the third title of his career in 2023 and is well on course after a stunning year so far, winning five of the seven races.

His two title wins could not have been more contrasting. In 2022, he eased to the title with several races to spare, breaking numerous records along the way.

His first title in 2021 was unbelievably attritional, and he only managed to seal the success on the final lap in a pulsating and controversial Abu Dhabi finale.

Verstappen has spoken since about his future in the sport and has admitted he may not remain beyond 2028 when his long-term contract with Red Bull expires.

Great rivals having a more cordial moment

Rosberg, who himself won a title in 2016 after a titanic battle with then Mercedes team-mate Hamilton, says the Brit may have planted the retirement seed in Verstappen's mind after an exhausting 2021.

He told Sky F1: “That talk from him [possibly retiring] started in the year when he battled Hamilton."

“Where he said ‘I won’t go on for very long if every year is like that’. Those battles are so fierce and intense, it takes a lot of the fun away as well.”

Verstappen is only 25 but has already spoken openly about retiring from F1, potentially trying his hand at other forms of motorsport.

Hamilton meanwhile is close to signing a new contract with Mercedes, as he seeks to extend his stint with the Silver Arrows to well over ten years.

