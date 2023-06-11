Mercedes boss Wolff celebrates HUGE victory

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 11 June 2023 20:57

Mercedes have congratulated Manchester City and Pep Guardiola after they won a historic treble on Saturday evening following their 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

A second-half goal from midfielder Rodri was the difference between the two sides as City finally conquered Europe after years of trying.

They have become the first side since 1999 to win the English treble after Manchester United. The team have won plenty of admirers for their attacking and energetic football, headed up by former Barcelona boss Guardiola.

One of those admirers is Toto Wolff and the Mercedes F1 Twitter account sent their congratulations to the club on Saturday.

Wolff and Guardiola have mutual understanding

In the world of football, Guardiola is renowned as one of the very best coaches on the planet and has been praised for his innovation and winning mentality.

That is something that Wolff has always tried to implement at Mercedes and the two of them struck up a friendship after being seen together at last year's Abu Dhabi GP.

Speaking to the Beyond The Grid podcast in December, Wolff said he and Guardiola shared a similar philosophy on how to work best and that the Spaniard would be part of his "journey" going forward.

“The two of us, we didn’t know each other but when I heard him talking, it was like my sentences, the same approach – and he said the same about me," Wolff said on the podcast.

“Fundamentally, it’s down to human management, and [he is] someone that is certainly going to be part of my journey going forward because he was just on the same wavelength."

