De Vries reveals why F1 is 'very different' after slow start

AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries has admitted that Formula 1 is "very different" to any other category of motorsport that he has raced in before.

The Dutchman who was originally tipped to outperform team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has not settled into the pinnacle of motor racing as he would've hoped.

The 2020-21 Formula E world champion is one of only two drivers alongside fellow rookie Logan Sargeant who are yet to score a single championship point this season.

With the amount of noise surrounding his future, the 28-year-old admitted that the pressure in F1 is unlike any other championship in motorsport.

"I don't really think that it's different now than at any other time in my career," he said to RacingNews365.com.

"But I can acknowledge that Formula 1 has been very different to any other championship I've been racing."

De Vries is yet to find his feet in the AlphaTauri AT04

'Always fighting for survival'

Recognising the pressures that accompany competing at the highest level, the Dutch driver emphasised the constant need for drivers to perform and deliver in order to sustain a successful career.

"When it comes to pressure, I think as a driver, you can always fight for your survival," he stated.

"Because throughout your career, you always need to perform and deliver to continue your career forward successfully."

Despite acknowledging the uniqueness of F1, de Vries remained introspective about his own performances and identified areas where he believes he fell short.

"I do think there were moments that I was competitive and showing good potential, but I didn't quite turn it into a result, or execute a result at the end of the weekend."

Although the former Mercedes driver has proven his pace in other categories, he is yet to impress Red Bull's head of driver development, Helmut Marko.

De Vries will get his next chance to stake his claim at AlphaTauri when F1 heads to North America for the Canadian Grand Prix.

