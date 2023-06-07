Wolff: Mercedes can stop Red Bull from RUINING F1

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 7 June 2023 12:57

Toto Wolff has claimed that Red Bull winning every Formula 1 race this season "would not be good" for the sport, as he insisted that Mercedes have "the best drivers to counter" their dominance.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have ensured that Red Bull have claimed victory in every single grand prix so far this season.

The Dutchman has won five to his team-mate's two, as the RB19 proves to be too quick for other teams to compete with – leading some to wonder if Red Bull can go on to win every race during 2023.

But Wolff believes that if anybody is capable of stopping their F1 rivals, it is Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, so long as the team can get their car right.

Wolff: Red Bull's dominance 'not good for F1'

“F1 has always been designed so that the best should win,” he told Austrian outlet Oe24 . “The rules are the same for everyone.

“When a team does a better job, you have to acknowledge it without envy. Red Bull made the best of the situation and did the best job. We’re trying.”

Asked whether Red Bull could prevent any other team from winning a race this season, he replied: “I hope not because that would not be good for F1. But they have a car with which this is possible.

“We have the best drivers to counter that, but we have to get our car right to prevent that.”

