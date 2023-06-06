Verstappen makes BIG claim over F1 rivals' future

Matthew Hobkinson

Max Verstappen has claimed that it would be “amazing” if Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were challenging him for the Formula 1 world championship this season, as the Red Bull driver looks for more competition within the sport.

Verstappen has claimed victory in five of the seven races this season, finishing second on both occasions when Sergio Perez managed to prevent him from winning.

The RB19 has been a rocket on track this season and Verstappen has been in a class of his own since lights out in Bahrain at the start of the championship.

For most, strolling towards a third title in as many seasons would be a good thing. However, Verstappen believes that both he and the sport need the likes of Hamilton and Russell to push him and Red Bull further up the field.

“Yeah, I think it's great for the sport in general, right, if you have more teams fighting upfront,” the two-time world champion said after the race on Sunday.

Since Max Verstappen denied Lewis Hamilton an eighth world championship in 2021, the Dutchman has been dominant in the sport

“That's, I think, what they want to achieve. So honestly that would be amazing, to have more drivers really up there, and hopefully throughout the year it will already get closer and maybe next year there are more teams really up there.”

Verstappen currently holds a 53-point lead over second-place Perez in the drivers’ standings, while Red Bull sit 135-points clear of Mercedes in the constructors’ championship heading into the Canadian Grand Prix.

