Sky Sports make SHOCK Kravitz Notebook move at Spanish Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 1 June 2023 22:57

Ted Kravitz has confirmed that he will not be part of Sky Sports’ Formula 1 coverage for the Spanish Grand Prix as he will be on holiday during the race weekend.

Kravitz, the much-loved pit lane reporter for Sky Sports, has been integral to the UK broadcaster’s coverage of the sport for more than a decade.

In particular, his own segment ‘Ted’s Notebook’ has become a staple of Sky’s F1 weekend coverage.

Yet fans will be without the whimsical insights of Kravitz for the Spanish Grand Prix, after he confirmed that he will be on holiday during the race in Barcelona.

“I'm not [going to be] in Barcelona,” Kravitz said. “I will be going on a long boat holiday on the Grand Union Canal, so the notebook will return at the Canadian Grand Prix.”

Martin Brundle (L) and Ted Kravitz (R) have become synonymous with Sky Sports' F1 coverage

The rest of the usual team are all expected to be in action, with the likes of Martin Brundle, David Croft, Karun Chandhok, Anthony Davidson, Naomi Schiff and others keeping fans up to speed with the race as it unfolds.

Max Verstappen will be hoping to make it five wins for the season in Spain as he looks to follow up last weekend’s victory in Monaco.

The Dutchman sits 39 points clear of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in second, with the dominant RB19 keeping Fernando Alonso a further 12 points behind the Mexican in third place.

