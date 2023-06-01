Marko SLAMS Perez over recent ‘mistakes’

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 1 June 2023 20:12

Helmut Marko has taken aim at Sergio Perez for his “unreasonable” crash in qualifying during the Monaco Grand Prix, something that “ruined the weekend” according to the Red Bull special adviser.

Perez had a weekend to forget in Monaco, finishing 16th overall, but his race was all but over after he crashed out during the first qualifying session.

The Mexican lost the RB19 at Sainte Devote just eight minutes into Q1, something that saw him start at the back of the grid.

READ MORE: Mercedes ECSTATIC with new Red Bull info after Monaco Grand Prix

Despite making up four places, things got worse for Perez during the race as he collided with both Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen, while also making contact with the barriers, something that would see his front wing need changing.

And after being lapped twice by Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, Marko did not show any sympathy for Perez after his miserable race weekend.

'Ruined the weekend'

“It didn’t matter then,” he told ServusTV via PlanetF1. “Everything went wrong there [his crash in qualifying]. Marko would go on to state that Perez’s crash in qualifying was “not irresponsible, but unreasonable.”

“I hope that today’s mistakes are enough for the rest of the season,” he added to Sky Germany. “In general, his speed when he drove free was good. But his crash in qualifying ruined the weekend.”

READ MORE: Horner REGRETS Red Bull move after Honda leave for F1 rivals