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Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix FREE

Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool — Photo: © IMAGO

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix FREE

Here's how you can watch the Austrian Grand Prix for free!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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The 2026 F1 season heads to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, and we have all the detail on how you can watch the action FREE with Channel 4 in the UK.

US-based F1 fans are able to watch free live coverage of the whole weekend via Apple TV this weekend, but UK-based viewers have slightly more limited options.

Channel 4 will once again show highlights of the weekend's action, as Max Verstappen seeks a first win at his 'second home' since 2023.

The orange army will be out in full force to cheer on the Dutchman this weekend, at what is Red Bull's home race.

At the very top of the standings we get to see the resumption of the championship battle between Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes pair George Russell and early leader Kimi Antonelli.

Can Mercedes return to form? Or will Ferrari and Hamilton's hot streak continue? Here's how you can find out for free with Channel 4.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton prompts Mercedes ‘reality check’, shock exit announced

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Saturday June 27 at the Red Bull Ring sees qualifying take place, with the 22 drivers battling it out for pole position for Sunday's race.

Highlights of this session will air on Channel 4 at 6:30pm BST, with a 90-minute package rounding up all the action. Presenter Steve Jones will be joined by David Coulthard, Mark Webber and Ariana Bravo to bring you all the best bits.

That same quartet return again on Sunday June 28, for highlights of the grand prix race from the Styrian Alps.

Channel 4 has a two-and-a-half-hour highlights package of the race, starting at 6:30pm BST.

If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

They also offer live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 star announces immediate exit ahead of Austrian GP

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