close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Zandvoort 2024

New track applies to host F1 Dutch Grand Prix: 'Zandvoort is old junk'

Zandvoort 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

New track applies to host F1 Dutch Grand Prix: 'Zandvoort is old junk'

Zandvoort might be going but F1 could still take place in the Netherlands

By Brian Van Hinthum.
Google Make us your Google favorite

Sport marketer Chris Woerts and Johan Derksen have revealed that TT Circuit Assen has applied for the permits needed to host Formula 1 in the future.

Woerts has argued that the Drenthe track is far better equipped for an event of this scale than the current circuit set in the North Holland dunes.

Although TT Circuit Assen currently holds a Grade 2 license, management is actively exploring an upgrade.

Woerts is confident the venue is ready given the massive crowds at other events.

“This weekend promises another thrilling motor extravaganza at Assen, with over 200,000 expected and fans eagerly anticipating MotoGP,” he told Dutch TV show Vandaag Inside.

Woerts added that moving to the pinnacle of motorsport is a logical step. “The circuit has even applied for a Grade 1 license, which would eventually allow it to host Formula 1 races.”

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton new look sends fans wild, F1 star opens on Ferrari failure

Formula 1 in Assen?

Johan Derksen fully backs Woerts’ views while also praising sport promoter Lee van Dam for his efforts.

Van Dam has long aimed to bring Formula 1 to Drenthe and is now focused on positioning Assen as an official reserve venue for the FOM.

Derksen emphasised that Assen’s superior infrastructure makes all the difference.

“With Zandvoort’s contract ending next year, they’re shifting the focus to Assen. The grandstands are already in place, a highway runs right by, and a train station and airport is only minute away. There’s little need for further investment. Their plans have even estimated an attendance of 400,000, with fans driven by German interest,” he explained.

Logistical Advantages in Drenthe

Woerts chimed in: “A Grade 1 is essential for a Formula 1 license, and they’ve already applied for it.

"They’re bound to get it because the paddock is outstanding. It is actually a much nicer circuit than that old junk in Zandvoort.”

Derksen noted that Assen’s well-organised logistics stand in stark contrast to the challenges in Zandvoort, where the current contract expires after this year.

He recalled the coastal town’s misguided promotion strategies, stressing that the resort simply isn’t suited to handle the massive traffic flows of a Grand Prix. “It’s impractical - getting there by car is nearly impossible, and even the local train won’t cut it,” he concluded.

READ MORE: Severe weather warning issued for F1 stars at Austrian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Verstappen breaks silence over Red Bull summit with top brass

Related

F1 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026

F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026

  • Today 16:30
  • 8
Max Verstappen 'excited' over new Red Bull F1 package at Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen 'excited' over new Red Bull F1 package at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes bring Austrian Grand Prix upgrades after Lewis Hamilton 'reality check'

Mercedes bring Austrian Grand Prix upgrades after Lewis Hamilton 'reality check'

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton to get new Ferrari team-mate at Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton to get new Ferrari team-mate at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Briatore sets Fernando Alonso Alpine deadline as F1 driver lineup set to be decided

Briatore sets Fernando Alonso Alpine deadline as F1 driver lineup set to be decided

  • 3 hours ago
F1's backmarkers to bring 'substantial' upgrades to Austrian Grand Prix

F1's backmarkers to bring 'substantial' upgrades to Austrian Grand Prix

  • Today 18:15

Just in

21:45
Max Verstappen 'excited' over new Red Bull F1 package at Austrian Grand Prix
20:53
Mercedes bring Austrian Grand Prix upgrades after Lewis Hamilton 'reality check'
20:12
Lewis Hamilton to get new Ferrari team-mate at Austrian Grand Prix
19:30
Briatore sets Fernando Alonso Alpine deadline as F1 driver lineup set to be decided
18:42
Lewis Hamilton to get monumental F1 title boost as FIA 'set to take immediate action' against Mercedes
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes bring Austrian Grand Prix upgrades after Lewis Hamilton 'reality check' Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes bring Austrian Grand Prix upgrades after Lewis Hamilton 'reality check'

1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton to get new Ferrari team-mate at Austrian Grand Prix Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton to get new Ferrari team-mate at Austrian Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Briatore sets Fernando Alonso Alpine deadline as F1 driver lineup set to be decided Latest F1 News

Briatore sets Fernando Alonso Alpine deadline as F1 driver lineup set to be decided

3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton to get monumental F1 title boost as FIA 'set to take immediate action' against Mercedes F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton to get monumental F1 title boost as FIA 'set to take immediate action' against Mercedes

Today 18:42
Ontdek het op Google Play
x