New track applies to host F1 Dutch Grand Prix: 'Zandvoort is old junk'

Zandvoort might be going but F1 could still take place in the Netherlands

Sport marketer Chris Woerts and Johan Derksen have revealed that TT Circuit Assen has applied for the permits needed to host Formula 1 in the future.

Woerts has argued that the Drenthe track is far better equipped for an event of this scale than the current circuit set in the North Holland dunes.

Although TT Circuit Assen currently holds a Grade 2 license, management is actively exploring an upgrade.

Woerts is confident the venue is ready given the massive crowds at other events.

“This weekend promises another thrilling motor extravaganza at Assen, with over 200,000 expected and fans eagerly anticipating MotoGP,” he told Dutch TV show Vandaag Inside.

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Woerts added that moving to the pinnacle of motorsport is a logical step. “The circuit has even applied for a Grade 1 license, which would eventually allow it to host Formula 1 races.”

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Formula 1 in Assen?

Johan Derksen fully backs Woerts’ views while also praising sport promoter Lee van Dam for his efforts.

Van Dam has long aimed to bring Formula 1 to Drenthe and is now focused on positioning Assen as an official reserve venue for the FOM.

Derksen emphasised that Assen’s superior infrastructure makes all the difference.

“With Zandvoort’s contract ending next year, they’re shifting the focus to Assen. The grandstands are already in place, a highway runs right by, and a train station and airport is only minute away. There’s little need for further investment. Their plans have even estimated an attendance of 400,000, with fans driven by German interest,” he explained.

Logistical Advantages in Drenthe

Woerts chimed in: “A Grade 1 is essential for a Formula 1 license, and they’ve already applied for it.

"They’re bound to get it because the paddock is outstanding. It is actually a much nicer circuit than that old junk in Zandvoort.”

Derksen noted that Assen’s well-organised logistics stand in stark contrast to the challenges in Zandvoort, where the current contract expires after this year.

He recalled the coastal town’s misguided promotion strategies, stressing that the resort simply isn’t suited to handle the massive traffic flows of a Grand Prix. “It’s impractical - getting there by car is nearly impossible, and even the local train won’t cut it,” he concluded.

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