Former F1 team chief Claire Williams has hit out at online trolls, claiming that she still gets 'mean' messages despite having left her position six years ago.

Williams was the deputy team principal at the F1 team between 2013-2020, overseeing a period in which the Grove-based outfit claimed 15 grand prix podiums.

Her father Frank Williams was the founder of the team, and continued to have the title of team principal during Claire's spell in charge, although he handed over the day-to-day running of the outfit to his daughter.

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Claire Williams resigned from her role at the end of the 2020 Italian Grand Prix weekend, after having to sell the team in order to ensure its future following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jost Capito became the CEO of the Williams team at the end of 2020, and took over team principal duties in June 2021.

Now, Williams has revealed that, despite her departure from the day-to-day spotlight of the F1 world, she still receives online hate from random people.

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Williams slams 'mean' online trolls

Williams was speaking on a section of the High Performance podcast called the 'bull**** corner'.

"There are a few things that I would put into bull**** corner," she said. "I think probably my number one is the bull****, really mean comments that you get that are just bull**** that you don't need, online.

"People just think it's perfectly acceptable to write really mean things, I've had enough of it.

"I still get it, and I haven't been in sport for six years. I had one last night, saying: 'hello, you're the woman who brought your dad's team down.' F*** off.

"What do you know? It's that, it's like, if you want to come and say that to my face, be brave enough to come and say it to my face. And they would never be that brave, so don't hide behind a keyboard and be rude about people. Because what have you done in your life?

"I find that just bull****. That's the thing about sport, we're all just trying our best, and I think it's bull**** that other people that don't walk in your shoes think that they have a right to an opinion."

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