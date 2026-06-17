Every word of Lewis Hamilton's speech to Ferrari team after first F1 win

The details of Lewis Hamilton's motivating post-race speech to Ferrari have been revealed by the F1 team following his maiden grand prix victory in red.

Hamilton stormed ahead of the rest of the pack in last weekend's Barcelona Grand Prix in a masterclass drive, eventually taking the chequered flag almost 20 seconds ahead of nearest rival and former team-mate George Russell.

The seven-time champion then basked in the podium glory in Spain, tossing his first place trophy up into the air before catching it, clearly overcome with emotion after having to go so long without claiming P1 in a full-length race.

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Prior to Sunday's dominant display in Barcelona, the Brit hadn't won a grand prix since the 2024 Belgian GP, a victory that was handed to him post-race thanks to a late disqualification for Russell.

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The 41-year-old has now ushered in a new era at the Scuderia following such a disastrous start to life in Maranello.

With a new race engineer by his side and a genuine shot at an eighth title, Hamilton is now keen to keep up the momentum heading into the rest of this year's European leg of the calendar.

In a video posted to Ferrari's official social media, they have revealed exactly what Hamilton said to his team after finally claiming a grand prix victory with them.

"Last year was so, so hard for us and challenging and I'm so grateful that you guys continue to believe," his speech began.

A Ferrari team member present in the garage then interjected, saying: "To push," which was a sentiment Hamilton evidently agreed with.

The seven-time champion continued: "Keep pushing, it shows. So we've got to keep going, this is the first step. We've just got to keep building, one step at a time. There's a long way to go.

"This is the first, first of many, Grazie!"

With you every step Lewis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ChbRkwTTY6 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 16, 2026

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