F1 track steps up to replace cancelled races

F1 could yet return to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in news that will thrill Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion managed to claim his first Ferrari grand prix victory at the track last weekend, closing the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to just 41 points.

It was his seventh race win at the track, a new all-time record, overtaking Michael Schumacher's six.

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The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix was meant to be the ninth race on the F1 calendar this season, but ended up being the seventh round after the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix.

Those two races were cancelled because of the Middle East, and the situation there remains volatile, meaning future schedules may have to be tweaked.

Now, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has raised its hand to be a last-minute venue for any races which may need to be cancelled in the future, with officials pointing to an impressive record of putting races on at short notice.

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Could Barcelona yet be on the 2027 calendar?

Barcelona is currently not meant to be on the 2027 F1 calendar, instead rotating with the Belgian Grand Prix from that year and returning in 2028.

But it could be a possibility to replace any cancellations that we may have next year as a result of extenuating circumstances, as key officials have revealed.

"When the DANA storm hit Valencia in 2024, we proved that we have the capacity to organise a Motorcycle Grand Prix in 11 days," circuit President Miquel Sampe told SoyMotor. "According to Carmelo Ezpeleta, no other circuit could have done it in less than a month.

"We have the infrastructure that Formula 1 drivers want for testing, a team capable of organising any major event in 11 days. Therefore, if the Formula 1 organisation thinks we can help them, we will be fully prepared to make it happen."

Meanwhile, Spain's FIA representative Manuel Avinyo told the same publication: "There is a sensitive issue here, and the situation is very complex. We are surrounded by armed conflicts. We will have to see how this affects even the 2026 calendar, and where we are in 2027 and what happens.

"We will have to see if, perhaps, Barcelona becomes a Plan B. Hopefully, everything will be resolved and there will be no more wars or loss of human life."

Pau Relat, president of Fira de Barcelona and the Fira Circuit, told SoyMotor: "It’s a priority, and it’s something we’re starting to work on right away.

"These last two editions have demonstrated our ability to create a unique event based on excellence. We need to work very closely with the city of Barcelona and Catalonia to ensure the experience extends throughout the entire week and that Formula 1 sees our commitment to making this a comprehensive experience and our desire to establish Barcelona and Catalonia as a permanent venue for the racetrack."

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