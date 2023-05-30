Verstappen enjoys Monaco success with global tennis superstar

Jay Winter

Monaco Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen has been spotted with tennis superstar Maria Sharapova after the Russian revealed a picture with the Dutchman on her Instagram.

Sharapova posing with Verstappen | Credit: @mariasharapova

The five-time Grand Slam winner, who became world tennis number one at the age of 18, presented Verstappen with his pole position trophy after what proved to be an outstanding qualifying session.

The battle for the front of the grid was fierce, with three drivers taking turns at the top spot in the closing minutes.

Unbelievable ending

Esteban Ocon of Alpine started strong, aiming to secure his first-ever pole position. The Frenchman miraculously placed his A523 top of the timings.

However, his reign was short-lived as veteran Fernando Alonso, who had not started from pole since 2012, snatched the position from Ocon's grasp.

It wasn't over yet though, after two sectors, the two-time world champion found himself 0.204s behind Alonso. With only the shortest sector left Verstappen somehow went fastest by 0.084s despite making contact with a wall.

Verstappen wins in Monaco for the second time in his career

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who has been around the block, described Verstappen's lap as "one of his best ever".

The 25-year-old who resides in Monaco, managed to convert his grid position into his 39th career win for Red Bull, breaking four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's record for the Austrian team.

The RB boss will be hoping that the Dutchman continues with his flying form this weekend when F1 heads to Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.

