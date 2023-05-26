Ecclestone gives HUGE Hamilton RETIREMENT claim amid his F1 future

Dan McCarthy

Lewis Hamilton is more likely to retire from F1 than leave Mercedes for Ferrari, according to former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season and with no new deal yet signed, rumours have been gathering on where the 38-year-old will be heading next.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Ferrari were keen to offer Hamilton an enormous package to go race for them, where he would replace one of Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton and Leclerc: Future team-mates?

Ecclestone does not understand why Hamilton would want to make the switch and believes he would sooner retire than join the Scuderia.

He told PA: "I don’t know why Lewis would think he would be better off at Ferrari than where he is at the moment.

Ecclestone cites Hamilton's Mercedes relationship

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 from McLaren and has won six titles in their decade-long partnership.

The Silver Arrows, up until 2021, were utterly dominant in the sport with Hamilton and former team-mate Nico Rosberg winning every title from 2014 to 2020.

Hamilton won a seventh world title in 2020

The introduction of new regulations at the beginning of 2022 has seen Mercedes' standing drop and now they are struggling to compete for race wins as Hamilton aims to win a record-breaking eighth world title.

Despite the recent struggles, Ecclestone feels Mercedes is the best place for Hamilton and it is more likely to see him opt for retirement than wear red.

"He knows everything well and truly at Mercedes," the 92-year-old added. "They know him, and they have a lot of respect for him so he couldn’t be better looked after anywhere.

"Ferrari is not a retirement home either. They want to win the world championship more than anyone. So, I think he will stay at Mercedes, or he will retire."

