Newey: F1 cars would be 'rocket ships' without FIA regulations

Red Bull's Chief Technology Officer, Adrian Newey has unveiled a captivating glimpse into the untamed power and speed that Formula 1 cars could possess if not constrained by the regulations enforced by the FIA.

With his expert insight and unparalleled experience in aerodynamics, Newey painted a vivid picture of what these unleashed machines could become.

"They would be rocket ships," he said on Red Bull's Talking Bull podcast.

The mastermind behind numerous championship-winning cars says he is restrained by FIA regulations, which he admits avoids a lot of safety issues.

"It's all controlled by regulations," he said.

"If we didn't have regulations, Formula 1 cars would be ridiculously fast.

"At which point safety would of course, safety would be the big, big problem."

Newey helped Red Bull nail the design of the RB19 which has seen the Austrian-based team take a 122-point lead in the constructors' standings

F1's limitiations

Newey also opened up on the crucial role that tyre manufacturers would play in a world where aerodynamicists had free rein.

"I think then the limitation, if we were allowed to develop as much downforce as we could, [would be] the tyre manufacturers," he stated.

"[They] have it hard enough as it is, [the tyres] just wouldn’t be able to take the loads."

As the world of F1 continues to evolve, regulations will remain a cornerstone in shaping the future of the sport.

Although fans may never get to see these beasts at their full potential, Adrian Newey's insights serve as a reminder of the immense untapped possibilities that lie within these cutting-edge machines.

