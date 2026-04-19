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Hamilton and Vasseur looking at Mercedes F1 car in concern with red and black background

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could lose out as Mercedes set for FIA upgrade boost

Hamilton and Vasseur looking at Mercedes F1 car in concern with red and black background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could lose out as Mercedes set for FIA upgrade boost

Ferrari were hoping ADUO rules would work in their favour

Originally written by Remy Ramjiawan. This version is a translation.

The FIA might consider Red Bull's Formula 1 engine as the benchmark rather than Mercedes’ power unit - and this could have a huge knock on effect in the world championship.

If this happens, Mercedes could receive extra upgrade opportunities while Red Bull’s engine, would not benefit from additional development time, this will also come as a blow to Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari team hoping to catch Mercedes.

This situation revolves around the FIA’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO), an initiative designed to help engine manufacturers lagging significantly behind the fastest power unit, specifically when the gap exceeds two per cent. Only then is the struggling manufacturer granted additional development time.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen suffers penalty frustrating as champion addresses exit talk

Red Bull could have the leading engine in 2026

According to The Race, although Mercedes currently appears to be the dominant manufacturer, there’s a chance that the German team might still be second-best overall. The FIA primarily considers the performance of the internal combustion engine (ICE) when distributing ADUO development time.

On paper, Red Bull could have the leading engine. While the electric components also contribute to total power, they play no part in the ADUO calculations.

Mercedes could possibly receive upgrades

Some analyses point to the early potential of the Red Bull engine. Remember when Toto Wolff described it as the “benchmark” during winter tests? Its full potential might be hidden behind other elements of the package, such as the chassis and battery. In effect, the RB22 chassis may be limiting the engine from reaching its maximum performance.

Ferrari likely to suffer if FIA awards ADUO time to Mercedes

This could even mean extra development time for Mercedes. If the theory holds true and Red Bull climbs to the top due to its strong engine, Mercedes might fall below the two-percent threshold, qualifying them for additional development opportunities.

Such an outcome would be a major setback for Ferrari, who are currently fighting with McLaren to catch up to Mercedes. Lead Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is almost a race win adrift of Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli at 23 points. Mercedes also lead the constructors' championship by 45 points over Ferrari.

With extra ADUO time, the German outfit could further extend their lead over Ferrari.

READ MORE: Red Bull 'blocked' driver transfer to rival F1 team

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes

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