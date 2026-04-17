No F1, no problem - cure spring break blues with racing at F1 Arcade

Here's how you can get your racing fix on what should have been the Saudi Arabian GP weekend

There may no longer be a Formula 1 race this weekend, but that doesn't mean fans have to go without the thrill of motorsport.

With no grands prix taking place for the entire month of April in 2026, F1 Arcade can cure your spring break blues whether you live in London, Birmingham, or near any of their multiple US locations.

Perhaps you are looking for something fun to do with your friends and family on what would have been the Saudi Arabian F1 race weekend, or, you may be on holiday and up for booking some sim races at one of F1 Arcade's lively sites.

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If you can't wait until the Miami GP in May to experience some racing action, F1 Arcade is the perfect antidote, and GPFans is here to talk you through all their racing options.

Click here to book sim races at either the London or Birmingham F1 Arcade venues this weekend.

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F1 Arcade booking options

F1 Arcade is an official Formula 1-branded sim racing venue that features state-of-the art simulators, a luxury food and drink menu and an atmospheric site, which is also home to the extravagant Octane bar.

Both the London St Paul's location and Birmingham site feature all of the above amenities, although the venue in the heart of England's capital does boast 60 racing simulators as opposed to Birmingham's 53.

The full-motion racing simulators provide fun for all the family, with different skill levels able to race against one another in groups of up to three solo players, or in a team booking for four or more people, with each racer able to select whether they want to compete as a Rookie, all the way up to an Elite level driver.

Don't worry, solo racers can also have just as much fun, with F1 Arcade able to take individual bookings as a walk-in.

F1 Arcade is also a great team-building or work social event, or it makes the perfect present through the form of a gift card, which can be purchased online or in person.

Prices for the head-to-head race mode simulator experience start from £19.95 per driver this weekend, with three or five races available for three players or less.

The team racing mode is ideal for larger groups and also starts at £19.95 per driver, with up to 3 drivers per team/simulator able to compete in four thrilling races per person to earn points and race on virtual editions of real F1 circuits such as Monza and Silverstone, which are randomly selected.

How to book F1 watch parties at F1 Arcade

F1's last-minute spring break does was enforced as a result of world events, but when the calendar does resume, F1 Arcade also offers Watch Parties, which are the ideal way to view a Formula 1 grand prix surrounded by like-minded fans and racing enthusiasts.

The racing simulators also run during these live events with different tiers available for a range of prices.

To book your tickets for next month's Miami GP watch party or any of the 2026 championship watch party races at either London or Birmingham F1 Arcade, click here.

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