F1 return given green light for 2028 after 13-year absence

The green light has been given internally for a country to host a grand prix once again after a 13-year absence from the F1 calendar.

The South Korean city of Incheon has determined that it is financially viable to host an F1 race following a comprehensive feasibility study, with the sport having not returned to the East Asian destination since the Korean Grand Prix in Yeongam.

The Korean GP was dropped from the constantly evolving F1 lineup in 2013 having only been on the calendar since 2010, with racing icon Sebastian Vettel winning three out of the four races there after Fernando Alonso took the top spot on the podium in its first year in 2010.

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At a recent press conference at City Hall, Incheon's Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok announced that they have given the green light to pursuing a new F1 race destination, with finances said to be in order.

The area around Songdo International City has been chosen as the intended location for a potential future race, according to Incheon Ilbo.

If approved, the proposed street circuit would be set near the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park and would utilise existing public roads. Stretching 4,960 meters, the track would allow drivers to reach speeds of up to 337 km/h, fully meeting modern F1 standards.

Renowned designer Hermann Tilke’s firm, which previously crafted circuits in Sepang, Shanghai, and street tracks in Baku and Las Vegas, is leading the layout design.

Tilke also designed the Korea International Circuit that previously hosted the F1 races between 2010 and 2013, although the last location of the Korean Grand Prix did not prove popular with locals in the remote area.

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Data from the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade indicates a benefits-to-cost ratio of 1.45 for the project. Expected benefits are estimated at over 1.16 trillion won, against costs of approximately 802.8 billion won.

To ease the burden on public funds, the operation will primarily be managed by the private sector, with government and municipal support anticipated to be limited to around 237.1 billion won.

In an effort to build momentum around Korea's return to the F1 calendar, this time in Incheon, it was highlighted that a hypothetical three-day race weekend would be expected to attract around 120,000 spectators per day, drawing between 300,000 and 400,000 domestic as well as international visitors.

Combined with worldwide TV coverage, this exposure would be likely to boost the city’s reputation as a top global destination significantly. The event is projected to create 4,800 jobs and generate tourism revenues of roughly 580 billion won.

"If we succeed in hosting a Formula 1 race—considered one of the three major mega sporting events alongside the Olympics and the World Cup—it will mark a breakthrough for Incheon as we strive to become a top ten global city," Mayor Yoo remarked.

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The focus is now on a debut in 2028.

Later this year, city officials will consult with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to enact necessary legislative changes and select private operators, with a finalised master plan expected by next year.

To reduce inconvenience for local residents, plans include installing an 1,800-meter noise barrier and creating temporary parking areas to ease traffic.

Pointing to what Incheon envisions for a potential future return to the pinnacle of motorsport, Mayor Yoo concluded: "Our goal is to secure at least a five-year contract, ensuring that we reap ongoing economic benefits rather than hosting a one-off event."

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