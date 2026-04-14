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Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with Ferrari at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 icon Lewis Hamilton admits being 'lonely'

Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with Ferrari at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 icon Lewis Hamilton admits being 'lonely'

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how lonely it can get being at the top of a sport

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

F1 icon and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted that even though he's enjoyed his success, he's still experienced loneliness in his career.

Hamilton has always been frank about his own struggles on and off the racetrack throughout his career, particularly in regards to his mental health.

In 2024, Hamilton revealed to the Sunday Times that he struggled with 'depression' from a 'very early age' due to the 'pressure of racing' and 'bullying' at school.

During his F1 career, while he has experienced major highs in the form of 105 race victories, he has also endured severe lows such as his retirement at the 2007 Chinese Grand Prix.

In his rookie season, Hamilton found himself on the cusp of his first world title, but a mistake in the pit lane forced him to retire and leave China without a single point, later admitting he spent three days in his hotel room after the title deciding error.

READ MORE: How Toto Wolff 'fired' Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes

Hamilton: It can be lonely at the top

Despite his struggles, Hamilton has always maintained a strong support network in F1, particularly from his family including father Anthony and mother Carmen, who he credited in a recent appearance in a video for Formula 1.

F1's latest YouTube video, titled 'So You Think You Know F1 Drivers', saw Hamilton being asked the question: 'What's the hardest lesson that success was taught you?'

To this, Hamilton honestly replied: "Having success is is not all that it's cracked up to be. It can be lonely at the top, especially when you're the first.

"It's nothing without family and without your team and without people that you rally with. And if you can't share it and be in the moment, then it's kind of all for nothing."

Hamilton's F1 career in stats

Hamilton has the most grand prix victories, pole positions and podiums of any other driver, enjoying a record-breaking career with McLaren and Mercedes, with hopes of more at Ferrari.

  • Total F1 wins: 105 Grand Prix victories
  • Total pole positions: 104 (all‑time F1 record)
  • Total podiums: 203
  • World titles: 7

Hamilton’s 105 Grand Prix wins are split between McLaren and Mercedes, with his Ferrari chapter still winless.

  • McLaren: 21 wins (2007–2012)
  • Mercedes: 84 wins (2013–2024)
  • Ferrari: 0 wins so far (from 2025)

READ MORE: Hamilton's F1 boss 'wants an Italian at Ferrari'

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

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